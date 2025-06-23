High Sierra sounds will add shimmer to Fourth of July Weekend

What to Know 33rd Annual High Sierra Music Festival

July 3-6, 2025

Plumas County Fairgrounds

$35 and up; glamping options are available, too

Daily themed parades capture the festivity's fanciful spirit

PERFECT PLUMAS: You say you had an especially mellow-of-mind, happy-of-heart adventure in Plumas County? Such a moment can happen at any point of the calendar, given the fact that the gorgeous region shines in all seasons. Maybe you went in search of wild lupine in the late spring, a floral favorite around the area, or you coasted along ethereal Highway 70 at the peak of fall color. But if you're standing at the top of the year, right around early July, and you find yourself at the Plumas County Fairgrounds, you may find wonder in a song or two or ten at the High Sierra Music Festival, which will be tuning the guitars and breaking out the banjos, cellos, and good vibes for its 33rd go-around in 2025.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND... is the plum Plumas time, with the four-day festival kicking off July 3. On the line-up? A bevy of bands, artists, and fest-tastic musicians, including Broken Compass Bluegrass, Karina Rykman, The Coffis Brothers, Lyrics Born, and Mescalito. Whimsical parades featuring giant puppets — big butterflies are among the fanciful figures — are on the schedule, and each day has a very merry memorable theme (participants are invited to don purple and blue for the July 5 procession, all to salute sealife and oceanic splendor). Yoga, silent disco, and other stretch-it-out, dance-it-out diversions are upping the uplift at the festivity, which is about sound and spirit and summer. For tickets, parade details, the musical roster, and a heap of High Sierra goodness, follow the huge hummingbirds to this site.