Ho, ho, hurray: Tickets are now available to Cambria's Christmas wonderland

What to Know Cambria Christmas Market

Nov. 28-Dec. 31, 2025

Over 3,000,000 lights grace the walk-around attraction, which includes seasonal music, Santa sightings, a biergarten, food for sale, and festive photo spots

$27 and up; lodging packages are available, too, but do sell out early

"Lights Only" nights for Cambria Pines Lodge guests will take place Dec. 1-2, 8-9, and 24-25; the walk-through wonderland will be aglow but Santa, musicians, and the food and beverage vendors will take the nights off

CAMBRIA IS AN ATMOSPHERIC PLACE, all year long, but around the end of November a certain shimmer takes happy hold. As for the sparkling source of this seasonal splendor? It's the Cambria Christmas Market, an annual light-tacular filled with charming displays, yuletide vendors, pop-up concerts, a biergarten, and an array of fa, la, eats that are both holiday-inspired and hearty. The market, which unfurls like a pretty Christmas ribbon near the Cambria Pines Lodge and Cambria Nursery, was founded in 2011, and in the last nearly 15 years it has become a true California classic, with many families returning each November and December to enjoy its nostalgic Noël character. It may only be May, but 2025 tickets are now available for purchase, and overnight packages at a trio of local hotels. Given the popularity of the limited-time event, booking months out is as smart as Santa is jolly.

SPEAKING OF SANTA? He'll be there most nights of the 2025 run, but there are a few "Lights Only" evenings for guests of the Cambria Pine Lodge. That means Mr. Claus will take those nights off, and the live music, too, and there won't be food or beverages for sale. The crowds will also be less bustling, if you're seeking a more serene scene. Just be sure to check the schedule for all of the details, which will also include what you need to know about the hotels participating in the seasonal stay-over specials. Cambria Pines Lodge, Sea Otter Inn, and The J. Patrick House & Inn are the lodging participants, and each has its own merry vibe during the market.

HAPPY 14 YEARS, CAMBRIA CHRISTMAS MARKET: "Each year, we challenge ourselves to outdo the last — and 2025 is shaping up to be our most magical season yet, said Mike Arnold, Event Director. "With new displays, expanded attractions, and more vendors than ever, it's the perfect year to visit. We highly recommend getting your tickets or hotel packages early. This event sells out quickly and you won't want to miss it." The illuminated information you're seeking is at this site, as well as snapshots of this special experience.

