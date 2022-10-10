Immersive Fun Awaits on Great Wolf Lodge's Trick-Or-Treat Trail

What to Know Great Wolf Lodge at 12681 Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove

"Howl-o-Ween" activities are included in your overnight stay

Trick-Or-Treat Trail, arts & crafts, and Boo Bingo

A HOTEL STAY, for a child, always has the element of a thrilling adventure — look to the classic "Eloise" books for further charming proof — but there are some things that almost all inns most definitely lack. Many hotels offer swimming pools, and often more than one, but finding a whimsical, large-scale, super-splashy water park is not all that common, nor is finding a not-too-frightful batch of kid-fun Halloween activities. Great Wolf Lodge, the slide-laden, experience-rich hotel company, happens to boast both, and when October arrives families will need to decide if they're going to call upon the H2O for some water-based high jinks or try out the Trick-Or-Treat Trail, which is now wending through the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove.

BOO BINGO TO ARTS & CRAFTS: After your tots have whooshed down their favorite water slide, again and again (and again), what Halloween-happy happenings are sprouting around the inside of the lobby and beyond? Look for Bingo with a side of boo-a-tude, opportunities to make adorable items like "a bat hat, spider headband, ghoulish bracelets and keychains," a Monster Bash Dance Party, and other autumnal events, like yoga and a "Spooktacular Celebration." It's all howling at Great Wolf Lodge through Halloween, and checking out all of the cheerful events before you book your stay? Paws, er, pause now and visit this page for more information.