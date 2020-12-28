animals

It Was a Critter Christmas at Santa Barbara Zoo

Even Santa Claus stopped by the animal park, all the visit with the animal residents (he even paused to feed a tortoise a Christmassy carrot).

By Alysia Gray Painter

Santa Barbara Zoo

BOXES AND FOXES? You never know what fanciful scenes you'll spy during the sweetest season at an animal park. But since places like Santa Barbara Zoo remain temporarily closed, we need to spy social media, all to keep tender track of what the resident animals are doing in the absence of visitors. And near Christmas? The cute critters of American Riviera destination can often be found opening boxes, bags, and all sorts of skill-building, enrichment-type gifts. That's just what happened as the 2020 yuletide cast its merry magic, meaning that the zoo's beasties, from tortoises to foxes to macaws, got a little something sweet in their proverbial stocking. And by "sweet," of course, we mean a specific treat or toy geared to their diet or development.

Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA CLAUS... even stopped by just ahead of the holiday, using his special Santa powers, to say "hello" to the furry, feathery, and shell-rocking favorites. He fed a crunchy carrot to a peckish tortoise and spent time communing with the giraffes. You can see more of Kris Kringle's critter-fun adventures on the Santa Barbara Zoo Facebook page, and check out a few of the animals opening their gifts. It's a tradition that continued, even during the animal park's closure, as keepers and staff members remain committed to giving the animals consistent experiences and joy-filled moments.

This article tagged under:

animals
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us