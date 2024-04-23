It's almost lavender's lushest moment, with festivals and purply pop-ups just ahead

What to Know Lavender Festival at 123 Farm; peak bloom usually lasts about a month and begins around the middle of June

Adult admission starts at $14 and up; May 3-July 21, 2024

5 to 10 p.m.; live music and lavender foods are part of the flowery fun

PURPLE SEASON... happens in springtime and in summer, too, at least around several spots around California. Call it a beautiful bloomful bridge between the two seasons, with jacaranda trees doing their dazzling thing in May and June and lavender fields beginning their bold runs just a few weeks ahead of the summer solstice. Creating an official fifth season, Purple Season, might serve to spotlight these purply powerhouses, as well as all of those lovely purple-orange-pink sunsets we seem to see more of as the nighttimes brighten. But before Purple Season begins, we need to plot our purple path, a path that will take us to places like 123 Farm, one of the biggest spots to savor lavender. And all sorts of lavender, too, from lavender in fields to lavender-themed foods and drinks. The Cherry Valley destination is a big draw for blossom buffs beginning in early May, but there are a few things to note before you go.

THE LAVENDER FESTIVAL, for starters, is an evening affair, beginning at 5 p.m. on select dates from May 3 to July 21. The lights are a major draw — there are around 100,000 — as are the live performances. And the opportunity to "(c)apture beautiful sunset photos in the lavender fields" is, of course, what brings lavender lovers from all over. That love continues when guests connect with the on-site cuisine, which, oh yes, is largely lavender-inspired. Goodies like Honey Lavender Ice Cream, Lavender Cheesecake, and Lemon Lavender Bars have gooily graced past menus; there are several savory selections, too. Tickets are available now, and do keep in mind that the lavender hits its peak beginning around mid-June usually (the peak will run through the middle of July, fingers crossed). All the lav-y lusciousness is now live on this site.