Join a Beach-Fun ‘Jingle Roast’ at The Del

DOING IT UP AT THE DEL? That's easy to do at Hotel del Coronado, whatever the date on the calendar happens to be. But come December? You almost need a separate calendar, with the extra-big boxes made for jotting down lots of details, when it comes to The Del's delightful yuletide doings. For the San Diego destination's dance card is packed to the gleeful, gala-lovely gills with Santa sightings, exquisite eating experiences, and, yes, Skating by the Sea. But if you're looking for something that's rather chilled-out, but still cheery, to savor during your surf-adjacent holiday getaway, you might find your way to the nightly...

JINGLE ROAST: That's the jovial name for what will happen on the beach near Hotel del Coronado each evening from Dec. 16 through the 24th. You'll reserve your own bonfire, and then select from a menu of bonfire-ready bites, from s'mores to frankfurters (true, several goodies won't need to be roasted, but rather enjoyed as is, such as the chocolate-covered strawberries and the cheese and charcuterie board). It's a different way to savor the season, under the stars and on the beach, with some good food and, we'll guess, a close BFF or two nearby. For prices, time slots, the menu, and reservation details, throw on your favorite beach-ready wrap and read all now.