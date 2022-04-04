Join ‘Photography Day' at The Flower Fields

What to Know Sunday, April 10

Borrow a camera and lens from Canon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; do provide identification and a credit card, and show with your own memory card (and mask, too); loans are for an hour

The photo workshop is included with admission; advance tickets to The Flower Fields are required and weekends are selling out fast

SOME PEOPLE... swan about The Flower Fields, choosing to experience the world-famous attraction with each prettily poetic and passing moment. Others are there to show their loved ones the Technicolor-bright blossoms, or to connect with an old friend on a sunny stroll, or perhaps to propose. And photographers? The Carlsbad destination is a longtime favorite with avowed shutterbugs, the enthusiasts and professionals who pause to frame the colorful rows with a basic phone, an insta-camera, or truly advanced photographic equipment, with some of the finest lenses ever created helping to capture that perfect shot. And while you're invited to take snapshots of the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at any time during the attraction's annual run, there is a special day devoted to petals and pictures.

PHOTOGRAPHY DAY... is a tradition at The Flower Fields, and it will again click-click-click with visiting photographers on Sunday, April 10. On hand for the day, which features a photography workshop? Representatives from Canon will be there to "... loan out cameras and lenses to help you catch the color" (just be there between 10 a.m. to 2 o'clock, and be prepared to provide identification and a credit card). Details on bringing your own memory card and how long the loan will last? Find them here. Also important to know? Weekends have been selling out, and now that peak bloom is just days away, the second weekend of April is sure to book up quickly. If you can't attend Photography Day, be cheered by the fact that every day at The Flower Fields has a fabulous photo-fun aspect to it, with visitors taking photos of single blossoms, full rows, and large swaths of the multi-acre wonderland.

THERE'S TIME, is what we're saying, but best get your ticket before the destination folds its petals for another season on May 8, 2022. An advance ticket? That's required for any day you plan to visit this one-of-a-kind wonderland of floral splendor. Ticket prices? Find them here.