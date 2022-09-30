Kingly Entertainers Will Croon at the 22nd Annual Elvis Festival

What to Know 22nd Annual Elvis Festival

Sunday, Oct. 9 on the Historic Main Street in Garden Grove

Performers, bands, food trucks, classic cars, and more

THANK YOU, THANK YOU VERY MUCH: Elvis aficionados are always feeling the love, thanks to the fact that their favorite performer's music is still honored in a host of ways, including frequent appearances in movies and television soundtracks, streaming service spotlights, and regular radio play, too. But the gratitude grew in 2022 due to the release of filmmaker Baz Luhrmann's oh-so-anticipated musical biography "Elvis," a summertime spectacular that drew both longtime devotees and new fans looking to connect with the celebrated singer in all of his hunka-hunka, love-him-tender glory. Many of those Elvis aficionados will make for Garden Grove's Historic Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 9 when the 22nd Annual Elvis Festival takes the mic and bounds onto the stage, all to deliver some of the King's classic tunes, styles, and spirit.

"FOLLOW THAT DREAM"... is the 2022 theme of the festival, billed as "California's only all-day tribute to the King of Rock 'n Roll." A host of Elvis tribute artists will sing throughout the festival, covering various chapters of the legend's career, while near the stage? Several celebratory happenings will be sparkling as brightly as a glittery gemstone. Look for a few fabulous Cadillacs, of the decades-old variety, to call upon the festival, and some food trucks, too (there shall be Elvis-inspired goodies for sale). And this is sure to be the most awww-some part of the event: Actual hound dogs will stop by the celebration, to raise awareness about National Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month. Admission and parking at the festival are both free.