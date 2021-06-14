Lavender Bashes Blossom at Pretty Placerville Farms

What to Know Boa Vista Orchards celebrates on June 26 and 27, 2021

Bluestone Meadow Farm hosts Lavender Blue Harvest Days on June 19, 20, 26, and 27

Lavender lemonade, lavender hard cider, and other fragrant offerings at Boa Vista; Blue Meadow Farm will have wreath-making, a Lavender Labyrinth, more

STOPPING BY BOA VISTA ORCHARDS... on most any day of any season? And we do mean "most any day," since the produce-bountiful property is open for 363 days of the year? Chances are as good as an apple is juicy that you might have a core-cool, stem-topped, pie-perfect fruit on your mind. As you understandably should: The Placerville destination is known for apple-everything, from Apple Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches to Caramel Apples to Fresh Apple Cider. But June around the Golden State takes on a different flavor and hue, once that has more to do with a tall and regal purple herb. It's lavender, which grows abundantly at several farms, ranches, and spreads, from Cherry Valley to Ojai to, yes, Apple Hill. And on...

JUNE 26 and 27, 2021, Boa Vista will celebrate Lavender Days, which means that you may, for a moment, put cider to one side as you sip lavender lemonade or lavender sangria, nosh upon lavender ice cream, and try a number of delicacies that have a definite purple panache. Arriving early on whatever day you visit? Always wise, because these offbeat, oh-so-appetizing temptations can and do sell out. And at Bluestone Meadow Farm, another Apple Hill must-visit? You can roam a Lavender Labyrinth or try your creative hand at making a lavender bouquet wreath. You'll want to reserve in advance, and get the details on admission, times, and what to expect.

FEELING THE LAVENDER LOVE? There may be a scentful spot near you to explore, savor, and lav, er, love upon. And if you're in the Placerville vicinity? The elegant and iconic herb is in the serene spotlight over a number of joyful June days.