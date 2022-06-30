LEGOLAND Reveals Brick-or-Treat Dates

LEGOLAND California is in Carlsbad

Enjoy Brick-or-Treat from Sept. 17 through Oct. 29 (select dates)

Halloween decorations, trick-or-treat opportunities, more

HOW'S YOUR LEGO TOWER DOING? The giant click-by-click colossus you and the kids build each summer? Oh, it isn't a tower but a castle? That is definitely a worthy project, too. Summertime and structures, the kind made of colorful bricks, are a well-established pairing, and plenty of people take on finish-by-August goals that involve all sorts of LEGO-based buildings. But we should also keep an eye on fall, for LEGO-haunting happenings, specifically the event that pulls its cape close each September, and gives a ghoulish chuckle, all to give trick-or-treaters a few sweet thrills. It's...

BRICK-OR-TREAT, at LEGOLAND California in Carlsbad, and it will soon return for a September-into-October run, filling Saturday nights with eeky glee. The first date? It's Sept. 17, and it will bid us a frightful farewell on Oct. 29. You'll want to eye the specific dates, before making your plans, and peruse all of the offerings, from trick-or-treating to the entertainment to all of the Halloween-y scene (yep, there shall be plenty of eerie icons created out of the beloved bricks. Kids between the ages of 2 and 12 can enjoy the trick-or-treat fun, but all guests will want to take in the seasonal vibes.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE: Brick-or-Treat is a perennially popular party, so best secure your admission well before autumn arrives, and definitely before your summer LEGO structure is complete.