Meet Arlo, a little lemur winning hearts at Safari West

What to Know The birth of a ring-tailed lemur was announced March 4 by Safari West

The Santa Rosa animal park revealed the baby's name is Arlo; mom Betty can be seen in several photos of the youngster

Safari West, which is home to over 900 animals, was founded in 1993; the destination is "... committed to the conservation and care of wildlife."

The wildlife preserve has special events all year long, and chance to spend an overnight on the property; find out more now

SPRINGTIME IS OFTEN BABYTIME, with all sorts of cuddly-looking cubs, chicks, pups, and kittens emerging as the weather grows warmer and flowers begin to bloom. Such precious arrivals can raise the spirits as temperatures rise, giving us the chance to admire innocence and adorableness in equal and emotional measure The good news? Finding furry newborns to fan-out over isn't too difficult. You only need to look in the direction of spots like Safari West, the conservation-minded Santa Rosa wildlife preserve that is home to over 900 animals. And one of the newest among the colossal critter coterie that calls spacious spread home? We're feeling every heartstring tugged in unison: It's Arlo, a baby ring-tailed lemur.

THE BABY'S BIRTH... was officially announced March 4, and sweet snapshots followed of the ring-tailed tyke and his mother Betty followed. "Arlo may be tiny, but he's already got a big personality!" shared Jasmine Anderson, one of the caregivers looking after Arlo. "He's always peeking out from Betty's fur, curious about the world, and wiggling around like he's got places to be. Watching him grown is the best part of my day — he's just pure happiness in a little lemur package." Ring-tailed lemurs, a species long championed by Safari West, are classified as Endangered by The International Union for Conservation of Nature.

ARLO AND ONWARD: If you'd like to admire these frolicsome animals, including giraffes, cheetahs, and, ostriches, too, you'll want to make your way to the venerable Sonoma County destination, a longtime home to all manner of chirps, yips, and purrs. And here is something that's as sweet as a newborn fuzzball: The popular preserve has several special events throughout the calendar, including opportunities to bed-down for the night on the habitat-filled property.