Let’s Look Back at Yosemite’s Ethereal Waterfalls

The months of April and May may be known for their flowers, but they are also famous for their flows, as in the thundering, droplets-dense, rainbow-producing, oh-so-spectacular waterfalls seen around Yosemite Valley.

The waterfalliest months are coming up as fast as a cascade of water pours down the side of a granite cliff, but given our stay-at-home lives in the face of COVID-19, and the fact that Yosemite National Park is temporarily closed, we will be savoring these splashy sights, for the time being, from our drier couches.

Ready to revisit, at least through photographs, a few powerful falls from years gone by? And dream of a day when you'll soon return? Savor a few sky-high, splash-strong snapshots of one of our planet's most sublime spots from your home base now.