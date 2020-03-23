Let’s Look Back at Yosemite’s Ethereal Waterfalls

By Alysia Gray Painter

The months of April and May may be known for their flowers, but they are also famous for their flows, as in the thundering, droplets-dense, rainbow-producing, oh-so-spectacular waterfalls seen around Yosemite Valley.

The waterfalliest months are coming up as fast as a cascade of water pours down the side of a granite cliff, but given our stay-at-home lives in the face of COVID-19, and the fact that Yosemite National Park is temporarily closed, we will be savoring these splashy sights, for the time being, from our drier couches.

Ready to revisit, at least through photographs, a few powerful falls from years gone by? And dream of a day when you'll soon return? Savor a few sky-high, splash-strong snapshots of one of our planet's most sublime spots from your home base now.

10 photos
1/10
El Capitan and Half Dome add grandeur to this sweeping, waterfall-strong vista. Photo: H Peter Ji/500px
2/10
Feeling the magic of Nevada Falls. Photo: Gary J. Weathers
3/10
Heavy spray from Vernal Falls along the Mist Trail in early summer, Yosemite National Park. Photo: Anna Gorin
4/10
Yosemite Falls reflected perfectly in outlet of Merced River by Swinging Bridge, Yosemite National Park, California. Photo: Anna Gorin
5/10
Tunnel View is a scenic overlook on State Route 41 in Yosemite National Park. The iconic and expansive view of Yosemite Valley from the view point have been seen and documented by visitors since it opened in 1933. Photo: Beihua Steven Guo
6/10
New green leaves on the trees tell a tale of a Yosemite spring. Photo: James Phillips
7/10
Colorful trees and a powerful waterfall form an iconic valley sight. Photo: Chavalit Likitracharoen/EyeEm
8/10
A misty day in the valley. Photo: Benjamin Tinklenberg/EyeEm
9/10
Yosemite National Park. El Capitan and Yosemite Valley, and Yosemite Falls, Aerial View, Blue Sky with Beautiful Clouds. Photo: Danilo Ruiz
10/10
Vernal Falls Yosemite National Park, California. Photo: Pedro Freithas

