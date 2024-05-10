Little Blue Penguin chicks are tugging heartstrings at Birch Aquarium

What to Know The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins habitat opened in June 2022 at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego

Five chicks have hatched in recent months, with the first hatchling emerging on New Year's Day; it's the aquarium's first successful Little Blue hatching season

After a few months off-view, the little ones are now frolicking with the colony

LITTLE BLUE, WE LOVE YOU: The wonderful waddlers of Birch Aquarium, the ocean-adjacent educational institution in La Jolla, have been charming visitors for nearly two years. This is no surprise; the Little Blue Penguins of the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins exhibit are actually quite azure in appearance — the birds' whimsical designation fits well — and boast so many of the endearing traits we associate with penguins. They are also billed as "the world's smallest penguins," adding to their sweet appeal. Now there are even more Little Blues to coo over, thanks to what the aquarium is dubbing its "first successful penguin hatching season."

THE FIRST FLUFFSTER... made its darling debut on New Year's Day 2024; four more chicks followed in late January and in the latter half of February. Four of the little ones are male but keepers are "awaiting confirmation" on the fifth baby. You won't have to wait to admire these cuties; they're now all swimming with the colony, after a few months spent with the Penguin Care Team, growing strong out of the public eye. Take a look at some tender pictures now...

"It's so exciting to introduce these juveniles to the colony as they are curious and adventurous and a delight to watch explore their new home through diving and socializing," said Kayla Strate, Assistant Curator of Birds. (Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek)

"This is a huge milestone for Birch Aquarium as it's our first successful contribution to an Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) avian breeding program." (Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek)

The downy fluff associated with the chicks is giving way to the blue, white, and black feathers associated with mature Little Blue Penguins. (Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek)

Taking dips behind the scenes was part of the early care plan provided by the team. (Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek)