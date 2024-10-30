Starlit shimmer: The Living Desert's ‘WildLights' returns in November

What to Know WildLights

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert

Nov. 26 through Dec. 30 (select nights)

$15.95-$22.95

Presented by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation

EVENING, MEET THE AFTERNOON: With the conclusion of Daylight Saving Time in early November, our late afternoons will begin to feel more like evening than daytime. We greet this autumnal event in many different ways — we'll pick up that novel we've delayed finishing because we don't want it to end — and snuggle into our domestic sphere a little more deeply, like a desert tortoise pursuing her wintertime brumation. But there are outdoor spectaculars that add light to the night, with dazzling details that prompt sunny smiles when the sun is gone for the day. California is home to several shimmerful displays, including the one that glowfully graces The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert starting around Thanksgiving Week.

WILDLIGHTS... is the name of the destination's annual ethereal event, and it will be back to enchant desert visitors beginning Nov. 26. The upcoming incandescent extravaganza "... features an enhanced light design with three million lights throughout the park, live nightly entertainment, Instagram-worthy festive photo ops, delectable wintertime treats, and much more!" Tickets are available now, and the nights closer to Christmas may get a bit busier. The Tunnel of Lights, a favorite spot for snapshots will return, and other glittery gewgaws. As for spying a resident animal or two along the way? You might, so keep a lookout. And treat possibilities will include a s'mores station, walk-and-stroll snacks, and, oh yes, spirited libations for the 21+ visitors.

TICKETS? Alight upon your admission, desert raven-style, before the nights grow longer. Oh yes: There are bundle tickets, too, if you'd like to call upon the animal park in the daytime as well as by night.