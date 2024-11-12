Wrap your next gift in paper inspired by the Madonna Inn's famous carpet

What to Know Madonna Inn Carpet Print Wrapping Paper

Available online and at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo

CHECK OUT OF MOST ANY HOTEL... and try to recall, on your way to the airport or train station, exactly what the carpet looked like in your room. You may remember that it had some blue zags and green zigs, but, beyond that... you can't quite grasp the design. True, some interesting inns have fabulous or fun flooring, but there is no destination quite like the Madonna Inn, at least when it comes to colorful and quirky carpet. When you consider that the midcentury roadside landmark is known for its themed rooms, then you get that its iconic carpeting has to be almost garishly gorgeous to compete. And so it is: The ultra-pink floral pattern is well-known to Madonna Inn mavens and loved by countless travelers, the people who encounter the carpet upon stepping into the hotel's public areas. How loved is this below-our-soles celebrity? In recent years the San Luis Obispo hotel has paid tribute to its remarkable ruggery through robes, umbrellas, and oven mitts.

NEW IN 2024: Now there's a fetching and flowery new item for fans, and just in time for the busy gift-giving time that arrives with the holiday season. It's wrapping paper that looks just like the Madonna Inn carpet, a must-get gewgaw for regulars at the 101-close destination. Created in partnership with Aspen & Arlo, the $24 roll of wrapping paper was the beautiful brainchild of Connie Pierce, the hotel's General Manager and the granddaughter of founders Alex & Phyllis Madonna. If you've been planning on giving a friend a Madonna Inn goblet, perhaps wrapping it in paper that looks just like the colorful carpet will give a happy hint as to what's inside. Eager to know what other carpet-inspired items are available at the Madonna Inn shops and online? Take a "rosy" peek at this page now.