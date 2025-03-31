‘Maifest,' an Oktoberfest-style party in May, brings spring zing to Big Bear

What to Know "Maifest" in Big Bear

May 17 kick-off; the festivity returns May 24, 25, and 31

Big Bear Lake Convention Center

Sale prices (available April 1 at 2 p.m. to April 4 at 2 p.m.): $8 adult, $6 seniors (62+), and $4 kids (ages 3 to 12); the pre-sale tickets are for May 17 and/or May 31

The "spring version of Oktoberfest," this mountain-merry affair has German beers, bratwursts, live music, and festive details

SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER? Our calendars can be positively crammed with pumpkin-scented, apple-flavored, foliage-forward errands. We're in full back-to-school mode, and a Halloween-prep mind-set, and we're probably making holiday plans, too, given the early fall's proximity to the end of the year. So missing a possible Oktoberfest bash, the kind that has brats and beer and the chance to do the Chicken Dance? It's a distinct possibility, if we're way to busy to dryclean our lucky lederhosen. Thank goodness, though, for "Maifest," an Oktoberfest-style celebration that pops up, like so many spring flowers, in Big Bear each May. And if this "may"-be the year you make merry in May at the Big Bear Convention Center, be cheered: Tickets for May 17 and 31 will be half-off over the first few days of April.

NO FOOLING: You'll want to get your discounted ticket starting at 2 p.m. April 1, with the knowledge that the flash sale will wrap at 2 p.m. April 4. Once you have your ticket in hand — and the sale prices are good for May 17 and/or May 31 — you'll want to plan your spring weekend near the famous lake (the home of Jackie and Shadow and their chicks, the world-famous Big Bear bald eagles). Live music, stein-holding contests, a log-sawing contest, and the foods you love from Oktoberfest will be folded into the fall-inspired fun, and other lively autumn-in-springtime touches.

THE "BELLY PLANTS" BLOOM: Discover more Big Bear happenings adding zing to spring at this page. And if you're seeking information about the tiny "belly plants" of Pebble Plains, an unusual bloom of wee blossoms near the community? Find your flowery 411 here.