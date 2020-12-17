Make Omni La Costa's Holiday Cocktails at Home

THE INN SIP: If you had to name the top three "in" sips during the holiday season, what sort of cocktails would you pick? You'd likely go with libations that feature some of the classic ingredients and flavors of the yuletide, from cloves to cinnamon and beyond. But what if you could find a few sips that were both "in" and, yes, "inn," too? Meaning the drinks that originate at the sort of hotels that approach their bar menus with moxie, flair, and imagination.

OMNI LA COSTA... in Carlsbad is one such holiday-loving, cocktail-perfecting destination. And the hotel has shared a gingerbread-joyful Sugar and Spice drink menu for adults, all to celebrate the sparkliest season. How, though, to enjoy such sips if you're not currently calling upon the hotel? There are make-at-home recipes to follow, if you're seeking something special for Christmas Eve or New Year's Day. The hotel took its inspiration from the National Gingerbread Competition, so count on plenty of Christmassy tastes, including the Noël-y notes of the Gingerbread Sour.

SEEKING A SIP WITHOUT SPIRITS? Look for the Spiced Gingerbread Iced Latte, which is made spicier thanks to the kicky presence of Monin Gingerbread Syrup. And there's a Vanilla Espresso Martini, speaking of kicky, if you prefer some coffee character in your coffee. For all the recipes, click. To see what's happening at the Omni La Costa, visit this site now.