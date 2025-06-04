Mammoth Mountain set its closing date, but summer adventures are abloom

WHATEVER THE SEASON, a mountain is going to mountain, even if it won't be covered with snow and warmly dressed people out for a frosty schuss or thrilling ride. And just because the 2024-2025 season at Mammoth Mountain is coming to a conclusion — the famous ski destination will say "farewell" in the middle of June — doesn't mean that there won't be fun diversions and good times to be had when the weather is warmer at the higher elevations. As mentioned, mountains do mountain regardless of season, and Mammoth stays its merry self throughout the calendar, whether skiing is happening or not. (You might call the "or not" season simply "skiers awaiting Opening Day," if you'd like to be cheerier about the ski-free situation.)

SUNDAY, JUNE 15... is the final day to schuss at the mountain, which is still a late date, even if Mammoth has pushed into July, and even the occasional August, in bygone years. Something sweet? The slopes generally rev back up in early November, so you won't have long to wait for wintry pursuits. As for the glad and good goings-on around the Eastern Sierra recreational hotspot before the summer flows into fall? There's a Summit Sunset Party July 5 — you'll admire the sunset from over 11,000 feet atop Mammoth Mountain — and the annual Mammoth Wine Weekend Aug. 15 and 16. You won't be rocking skis or holding poles, but you will be basking in the beauty of the mountains during a flowery, waterfall-lovely, soft-sunned stretch.

