Mammoth Mountain Will Stay Open Through July (and Maybe Longer)

What to Know The Eastern Sierra ski resort announced on March 21, 2023 it would stay open through July "AT LEAST"

The seasonal snowfall has been substantial, with over 800 inches falling at the summit

The destination's ski season has occasionally stretched into August before, most recently in 2017

A FROSTY FOURTH OF JULY? We don't normally summon sweater-weather words to mind when thinking of Independence Day. True, the July celebration does have ice, but that ice comes cubed and drink-ready. And chilly water? That often can be enjoyed by dashing through a lawn sprinkler. But there is a place in California that keeps it cool, mountain-style, during the seventh month, and sometimes into the eighth month, too, a span of time famous for being especially scorchy in the lowlands. It's Mammoth Mountain, that storied Eastern Sierra ski destination, and it just announced that it will stay open through July "AT LEAST."

THE MARCH 21 ANNOUNCEMENT... won't come as a surprise to anyone who has been tuned into the tremendous amount of snowfall visiting the region over the first 12 weeks of 2023. Piled-high snow hills have lined the community's streets in several striking snapshots, and occasional slope closures due to visibility issues and potential avalanches have occurred. The mondo measurements resulting from this remarkable winter are jaw-dropping. Over 800 inches of snow have dropped at the summit and 634 inches at the Main Lodge, which currently boasts a base depth of 252 inches.

INTERESTING TRIVIA: While Mammoth Mountain has schussed into the heart of summertime before, sometimes skiing straight into August, it "has never announced an extension of this length of time, this early in the season." This means primo spring skiing is ahead, and, indeed, a solid chance that "open in August" could be a future announcement. After all, when a resort puts "AT LEAST" in all caps, to indicate they'll be open beyond July, the hope for late-summer skiing is real. One intriguing offer to anticipate? The mountain's ski-golf-bike in-a-day deal, which traditionally rolls our way around Memorial Day Weekend.