Mardi Gras glitters in this Gold Country hamlet

FAT TUESDAY, MEET SPUNKY SATURDAY: It's true that many Mardi Gras parties take place on the actual holiday, which is, yes, a Tuesday (the "Mardi" in the name reveals this enduring and endearing fact). But many merry goings-on, including one that has danced through a California hamlet for decades, live it up on a weekend day near the big event. Nevada City will be doing just that, as it brings a mountain-y and merry touch to the New Orleans-style celebration. Or rather a festive foothills feel, one that incorporates all of the charms and scenic beauty of this old and storied Gold Country town. Fir trees add to the beautiful setting, and vintage buildings from the 1800s, while revelers in the annual parade rock costumes, beads, and feathery frippery. As for the date? Nevada City will let the good times roll March 1, 2025, the Saturday before Fat Tuesday.

THE STREET FAIR... is an important element of the event — head to North Pine Street from noon to 4 p.m. — while the parade frolics along Broad Street at 2 o'clock. Even if you're not participating in the procession, you'll want to don something sparkly and fabulous in honor of the ebullient occasion. If you know Nevada City and its famous yuletide event, Victorian Christmas, you know that revelers love to dress the part, whether they're playing an official role in the proceedings or simply spectating with enthusiasm. Upping the good vibes? Restaurants and shops, many of them brimming with bespoke items and funky finds, will be open during the Mardi Gras festivities.

BOOK AHEAD: Finding your landing pad for the March 1 merriment? It's so important: Nevada City has excellent stayover spots, like the atmospheric National Exchange Hotel, but it is not a large city; rather, call it historically cozy and pleasingly snug. Down the road, Grass Valley is also blessed with memorable places to snooze for the night, too, but planning in advance during the popular celebration is key.