Meet me on Endor: The ‘Forest Moon Festival' visits the redwoods of ‘Star Wars'

What to Know 3rd Annual Forest Moon Festival

Humboldt and Del Norte Counties (various locations)

May 30-June 1, 2025

A costume contest, activities for kids, "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" screenings, and "Star Wars"-inspired events are hallmarks of the celebration

Parts of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" (1983) were filmed in the redwood forests of the region

EXPLORING ENDOR? You don't need to own a 74-Z Speeder Bike or know someone who knows someone who knows someone who can set you up with a seat on the Millennium Falcon. And if your droid claims a map to Endor isn't in his data bank, don't sweat it, for the woodsy world of 1983's "Star Wars: Episode IV — Return of the Jedi" is growing in lovely and lush fashion on the third planet from the Solar System's largest star. That would be our own hunk of remarkable rock, of course, and the woody realm we're bleeping and blooping over, droid-style, are the redwood forests of Northern California. The iconic film found a sylvan plant among the tall trees, a fact that continues to beckon many "Star Wars" fans to the national and state parks of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

FOREST MOON FESTIVAL, which will summon the forest-flavored Force from May 30-June 1, will celebrate the region's "Star Wars" legacy with some break-out-your-Wookiee-look fun. Kid activities, a costume contest, and complimentary screenings of "Star Wars: Episode IV — Return of the Jedi" in Eureka and Garberville are part of the 2025 itinerary; gaming fun and trivia are also on the cinematic schedule. For all of the details on this joyful "Jedi"-cool meet-up, set your lander down at this site. Of course, the Golden State has other galactically important "Star Wars" site, if you have a bucket list that's as long as a Kessel Run. Jawa mavens should drive their Sandcrawlers for Death Valley National Park to soak in some of the spectacular sights seen in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope."