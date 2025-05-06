Meet me on Mt. San Jacinto: ‘Summer Pass Season' opens at the Palm Springs Tram

What to Know Summer Passes are now available at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

The midcentury landmark whisks visitors from the desert floor to a fir-filled setting via a revolving tram; once you've arrived at Mountain Station, spend time exploring the "14,000-acre pristine wilderness of the Mount San Jacinto State Park"

$85 adult and senior; $45 children 3 to 10

Pass perks include a 10% discount at Peaks Restaurant and Pines Café

Free parking

WE CAN'T JUMP THROUGH TIME, or at least we're not privy to the futuristic technology that might let a person travel between centuries with ease. But we can move between the sunnily spectacular and sometimes scorchy desert and a pine-scented, bring-a-sweatshirt wonderland in a matter of a few minutes, no time machine required. That said, a most marvelous conveyance is most definitely needed, and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has just what we're looking for: A tram that swiftly ascends several thousand feet, all to give guests the opportunity to frolic among fir trees in a "pristine wilderness," one that rambles over 14,000 forest-y acres. Enjoying this high-in-the-sky ride may be done throughout the year, but when the warmer weather arrives, so does the oh-so-coveted Summer Pass, which provides visitors the chance to enjoy the cooler location, again and again and again.

THE 2025 PASS SEASON JUST LAUNCHED, and you'll have several months to enjoy your multi-use ticket. And we do mean "several months," for the Summer Pass is good through August. In addition to savoring stunning hikes around Mount San Jacinto, the pass is good for 10% off at Peaks Restaurant and Pines Café (rambling among the majestic trees has a way of stoking the appetite). Are you planning on spending some time around Palm Springs or another desert resort town as the temps get terrifically toasty? Consider the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway as your "time jump" to another land, one that is distinctly different from the gorgeous, cacti-dotted landscape that is synonymous with the Coachella Valley and the Colorado Desert.