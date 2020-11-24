Meet Pauline, Santa Barbara Zoo's New African Lion Cub

The wonderful news from Santa Barbara Zoo arrived in early November: An African lion cub had been born to first-time parents Felicia and Ralph on Nov. 5, 2020.

But new concerns soon developed. "On November 19, the cub became critically ill as she was not getting enough milk from her mother (and became hypothermic and hypoglycemic)," the zoo shared in a statement.

"So the Zoo's animal care team made the decision to move her to the veterinary hospital for intensive care, where she has been in the incubator, receiving fluid therapy, and has been learning to nurse formula from a bottle."

And here's the happy follow-up: The baby is doing well now. The little girl even has a new name: Pauline. See precious Pauline get weighed, drink from a bottle, and capture our hearts and eternal, lion-loving devotion in the photos below...