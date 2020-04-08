Picking up cool abilities, training super-hard, burnishing new skills, and working in a bit of playtime, too?
That's exactly what the newest member of the search-and-rescue canine team is doing at Mammoth Mountain this April.
His name is Remi, or Remington, if you prefer, he's a German Wirehaired Pointer, and his first photo sesh was just released to a soon-to-be-adoring public.
Mammoth Mountain is currently closed, but you can scroll and squee now over this sweet addition to the ski resort's team.
10 photos
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10