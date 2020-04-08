Meet Remi, Mammoth’s New Avalanche Rescue Pup

By Alysia Gray Painter

Picking up cool abilities, training super-hard, burnishing new skills, and working in a bit of playtime, too?

That's exactly what the newest member of the search-and-rescue canine team is doing at Mammoth Mountain this April.

His name is Remi, or Remington, if you prefer, he's a German Wirehaired Pointer, and his first photo sesh was just released to a soon-to-be-adoring public.

Mammoth Mountain is currently closed, but you can scroll and squee now over this sweet addition to the ski resort's team.

Will you see Remi around the mountain next winter? He'll surely be much bigger, but just as brave and bold as he is today, as the newest recruit on a very important team.

