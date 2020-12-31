Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Has a Sale on ‘Visit Later' Gift Cards

NEW YEAR'S EVE, New Year's Day, and, really, all of the holiday season is about one major and merry things for thousands of glow-seeking Golden Staters: Wowing-out over the millions (and we do mean millions) of lights at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside. It's become a family-fun must-do, each and every year, to stand before the animatronic Victorian carolers and to sip hot cocoa and to wander by ever Noël-nice lighting display at the castle-like landmark. The festive happening, which regularly makes national "Top Ten" lists focused on seasonal sights, was missed by many who didn't call upon the hotel in 2020, which took a more muted approach to its Christmas-ready appearance. But...

BIGGER AND BRIGHTER TIMES... will return to the passageway-pretty, courtyard-elegant spot, and you can bet that its fans are already planning their one-day-soon visits. Are you among the people that can't wait to be back at the historic hotel? Check it out: There's a gift card you can buy, in $25 increments, and you can use it in lots of different ways, from weekend stay-overs to the treatments at Kelly's Spa to dining at Duane's Prime Steak & Seafood. And if you purchase your gift card, or a gift card to give, by Jan. 1, 2021? You'll save 10%. Find out more now, mavens of the Mission Inn, and start thinking of all the lights you'll see again, down the road, at this dazzler of a destination.