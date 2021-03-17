Monterey Bay Aquarium Cutely Fêtes Its ‘Favorite Things'

What to Know The Hartnell College choir performed the updated spin on the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic

Sharks, sardines, and anchovies all got lively shout-outs

The video is free-to-see on the aquarium's site

IF SPRING MAKES YOU WANT TO SING, and the thought of honoring one of California's best-known aquatic institutions fills your heart with joy, get stoked, for Monterey Bay Aquarium just released a new video that cheekily and cheerfully highlights some of its favorite things. In fact, the song is a take on "My Favorite Things," but rather than raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens, the examples are all very much of the oceanic variety. Sea otters, sardines, and anchovies are in the splashy spotlight, as are the regal octopuses (the lyric is a memorable one, pondering why "octopus poop" has the appearance of a "long noodle"). As for the images that accompany the music? The nicely visual trip through the Cannery Row aquarium gives at-home fans a chance to see some of the pools, tanks, and critters they love best.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

THE TALENTED CHOIR... behind the reimagined tune hails from Hartnell College, a school that has strong ties to the aquarium's intern program. Call the short video an uplifting way to enjoy the aquarium while awaiting word on when a reopening might be in the works. But there are more routes to the lauded destination that a home viewer can take if they're missing all of the aquarium's marvelous crustaceans, cephalopods, and superstars of the deep: Check out the Monterey Bay Aquarium's live cams, which follow a host of fin-rocking wonders as they swirl, dive, frolic, and chill.