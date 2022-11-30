Monterey Merry: Enjoy ‘Christmas on the Wharf'

What to Know Old Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey

Look for seasonal festivities to flower from Dec. 2 through 18

The decorations will be on view from Dec. 2 through Jan. 2, 2023

MONTEREY'S MERRY SIDE... is on display throughout the calendar, but bygone yuletides have revealed just how Christmasily committed the peninsula-pretty town is to the concept of celebration. Candlelight walks, concerts in historical settings, decorations along Cannery Row, and chances to connect with Monterey's great restaurants when they're at their cheeriest have all defined past Decembers. And one of the shiniest centerpoints of these spirited sights? Old Fisherman's Wharf, of course. It's a shop- and eatery-lined destination that has seen more than a few holidays come festively ashore in its venerable time. The picturesque landmark will be Noël-ready as the twelfth month begins, with colorful details, a tall tree, and a calendar that boasts pop-up performances.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2... is when the official "Christmas on the Wharf" festivities begin, and if you're eager to see Santa in his house, you'll want to swing by on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday through Dec. 18 (you can peruse his whole schedule here before you go). Special happenings will also fill the roster, like a Monterey Fire Boat demonstration on the afternoon of Dec. 3 and Caroling on the Wharf over three Sunday evenings, beginning on Dec. 4. This is all taking place, by the by, near the Ice Skating by the Bay rink at Custom House Plaza, which is upping the chilly cheer through Jan. 1, 2023. There's lots more afoot, too, with treats for sale, dance and music performances by talented local troupes, and lots more. Your best bet? Turn your own boat in the direction of the Christmas on the Wharf site now.