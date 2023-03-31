Morro Bay's Sky-High Kite Celebration Is Ready to ‘Rock'

What to Know Morro Bay Kite Festival at 101 Coleman Drive in Morro Bay

April 28-30, 2023

Free entry; attendees are invited to bring kites; some 500 kites will be provided for the youngsters courtesy of the Central Coast Funds for Children program

VARIOUS MONTHS... are awarded various memorable designations, and most of them make a lot of sense. August is known as "Back to School Month" (totally correct), Chocolate Month sweetens up February (this fits), and Kite Month? You only need to pinpoint the breeziest stretch on the calendar, a stretch that is also simultaneously a little cool and a little warm, making any outdoor pursuit an utter delight. That would be April, without quibble, so discovering that this time of year is indeed known as a month that's devoted to kite-flying doesn't rattle our worlds. In fact, the nice notion inspires us to find both a kite to fly and a sublime spot to see it soar. Such a spot exists, on the Central Coast, and it will be in full flutter over the final weekend of Kite Month, er, April. And the backdrop to the whole stunning scene couldn't be more epic if you're a lover of ginormous volcanic plugs: It's Morro Rock, one of the eternal, knobby, oh-so-photographable wonders of the California shoreline.

ehughes

MORRO BAY KITE FESTIVAL... will flutter from April 28 through 30, and anyone is invited to show with their lucky nylon flyer. Entry is free, no ticket is required, and the Central Coast Funds for Children will provide 500 kites for kite-loving kids. Organizers say they've been told by glide-high pros that the wind along this spectacular stretch of coastline is ideal, so count on plenty of expert kite wranglers as well as those people trying it out for the first time. California is, of course, home to a few kite-centered celebrations, with one of the oldest taking place in Redondo Beach each March. The Morro Bay bash is a major player, too, thanks to its gentle spring wind, that Morro Rock backdrop, and its ideal April-awesome character. After this especially wintry winter, we're feeling very much called to, as they so sweetly sang in "Mary Poppins," "go fly a kite."