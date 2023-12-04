National park lovers, the 2024 free days have been announced

What to Know Fee Free Days at the National Parks

The National Park Service announced the 2024 free-entry days on Dec. 2, 2023

Jan. 15 is the first 2024 complimentary day, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

RESOLUTIONS... does, of course, include the "solutions," a reminder that sometimes, to improve ourselves, we return to earlier solutions, the decisions that showed us the smoothest path to swift satisfaction. And for so many people, wending along a leafy hiking trail, or relaxing near a waterfall, or gazing upon a rocking outcropping is pure solution, the energizing and uplifting answer to so many of the questions we hold. So if you're starting 2024 with some resolutions, all while pondering the solutions you've found successful in the past, consider this: Those hiking spots, waterfall-adjacent benches, and rocky vistas will be yours to enjoy, all year long, at the national parks. And on six special dates? Accessing those exhilarating, solution-oriented experiences will be totally free, no gate fee required.

THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE... just announced the Fee Free Days at the National Parks for the coming year, which means that plenty of park-obsessed people are now breaking out their calendars and planning their visits to both treasured favorites and fresh horizons. The Dec. 2 reveal included six 2024 dates, with Jan. 15 (in honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day), April 20 (which kicks off National Park Week), June 19 (Juneteenth), Aug. 4 (a day for celebrating the Great American Outdoors), Sept. 28 (National Public Lands Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) on the roster. How you approach the pay-nothing opportunities is up to you to design; some adventurers traipse in the direction of a novel trek while others sign up for a volunteer gathering, one that instantly enhances the park they're visiting. Find out more now, and keep in mind that extra fun, like camping or tours, may require an additional fee.