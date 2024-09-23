Halloween

Glampers at a charming campground go all out(side) for Halloween

The Inn Town Campground in Nevada City invites people to spooky-up their campsites.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Erin Thiem

What to Know

  • Inn Town Campground in Nevada City
  • The campground, which is really "in town," has suggestions on decorating for Halloween
  • Nevada City is beloved for both its fall foliage and its creative approach to the spookiest holiday

NEVADA CITY? The ye olde 1800s Gold Country town may not have "Halloween Central" emblazoned on its welcome sign, but if the city government ever opted to add this title, few people would take issue. For the hamlet really does go all out in October with the decorations and frightful fun. These efforts are aided by nature — the foliage scene is famous around the tree-blessed area — making for a picturesque autumn scene. The Inn Town Campground, the in-town spot to pitch a tent, glamp, or park your RV, is known for getting into the ghosty spirit. Decorations adorn the woodsy spot and campers are invited to festoon their sites, too.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One of the Golden State's ghostiest campgrounds readies for the fun fall season. (photo: Erin Thiem)

HALLOWEEN INSPIRATION... is live on the Inn Town Campground site, with suggestions how to gussy-up your camper (showing with your own decorative tombstones is one idea) and how to savor the season, from scavenger hunts, to costumes, to movie nights. We generally don't decorate our lodging when we travel, but this quirky campground invites its guests to go all-out in the offbeat, autumn-themed realm. Once you've got your RV or tent looking its most glam and ghoulish, what next? Here are scenic ways to make the most of the season around stunning Nevada City, one of California's most crimson and winsome locations.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HalloweenTravel
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us