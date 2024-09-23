Glampers at a charming campground go all out(side) for Halloween

What to Know Inn Town Campground in Nevada City

The campground, which is really "in town," has suggestions on decorating for Halloween

Nevada City is beloved for both its fall foliage and its creative approach to the spookiest holiday

NEVADA CITY? The ye olde 1800s Gold Country town may not have "Halloween Central" emblazoned on its welcome sign, but if the city government ever opted to add this title, few people would take issue. For the hamlet really does go all out in October with the decorations and frightful fun. These efforts are aided by nature — the foliage scene is famous around the tree-blessed area — making for a picturesque autumn scene. The Inn Town Campground, the in-town spot to pitch a tent, glamp, or park your RV, is known for getting into the ghosty spirit. Decorations adorn the woodsy spot and campers are invited to festoon their sites, too.

One of the Golden State's ghostiest campgrounds readies for the fun fall season. (photo: Erin Thiem)

HALLOWEEN INSPIRATION... is live on the Inn Town Campground site, with suggestions how to gussy-up your camper (showing with your own decorative tombstones is one idea) and how to savor the season, from scavenger hunts, to costumes, to movie nights. We generally don't decorate our lodging when we travel, but this quirky campground invites its guests to go all-out in the offbeat, autumn-themed realm. Once you've got your RV or tent looking its most glam and ghoulish, what next? Here are scenic ways to make the most of the season around stunning Nevada City, one of California's most crimson and winsome locations.