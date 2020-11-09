November Snow Adds a Fun Frosting to Mammoth Lakes

The pull and tug between fall and wintertime? It's so real.

On the one hand? You want to savor a few more spectacular trees, the sort of cottonwoods and aspens dressed in glimmering golds and oranges.

On the other (mitten'd) hand? You're longing for winter, and the crunch-crunch of ice beneath your boots, and all of the breathtaking vistas that a big snowfall can deliver.

Mammoth in November knows your longing for both.

And while the leaves have mostly vamoosed by the time Halloween arrives in the peak-pretty area, finding a few bright trees during a snowstorm is a delight.

People in Mammoth Lakes and at Mammoth Mountain got to enjoy the singular delight of an autumnal snow over the first weekend of November 2020. Take a look at some of the beautiful, bundle-up pictures now...