Ocean-loving elves wanted: Santas plan to paddle around Ventura Harbor

What to Know Santa Paddle at Ventura Harbor Village

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Free to join or observe; participants must rent or bring their own kayaks and stand-up paddleboards

THE WITCHES... that famously roam some of California's best-known harbors and marinas just ahead of Halloween, paddling into our October worlds with magical moxie, have pointed their broomsticks for other horizons. This leaves these shore-close areas needing some enchantment, the kind of joy that comes when quirky characters appear, all to bring an additional element of fun and lightheartedness to a hectic time of year. Good thing that a cadre of colorfully attired elves take over the whimsical paddleboarding when the witches depart, delivering salty-air'd smiles and Santa-centered cheer to everyone in the vicinity. We are, of course, ho-ho-ho-ing over the annual Santa Paddle at Ventura Harbor, which is simply this: A bunch of kayakers and paddleboarders wearing Santa- or elf-inspired outfits.

THE 2023 DATE? It's Saturday, Dec. 9, and because the North Pole is a busy place this time of year, all of the participating elves will be out before noon. The Santa Paddle begins at 11:30 a.m., and you're invited to don your stripey elf shirt or reindeer antlers and join in if you've got a kayak or paddleboard. If you don't? You are welcome to rent from a local business (Ventura Harbor Village will have more information). Simply observing the jolly scene from somewhere around the village? You are welcome to do so. There are rules and recommendations to consider, so do read up, and one more thing to keep in mind? The convivial destination has more merry events on its 2023 calendar, including the Parade of Lights, which sparkles on Dec. 15 and 16.