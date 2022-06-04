Outdoor Market

Ojai Valley Lavender Fest to Soon Bloom

Purchase a plethora of fragrant goods at this purple-pretty pursuit.

By Alysia Gray Painter

SUNNY DAYS... are full of splendor, and cloudy days boast a textured mood, and the somewhere-in-the-middle mornings? We're never quite sure if we'll behold sunbeams or raindrops. But if you're visiting California's verdant valleys in June, and the breeze is just right, and the field before you has gone fully purple, you can say, with certainty, you're enjoying a lavender sort of day. Not many spots in our state can claim lovely lavender mornings and amethyst afternoons, but the Ojai Valley is known for them in the days leading up to summer's official start. That a place should be so perfectly purple, in particular areas, shouldn't surprise; Ojai is, after all, famous for its Pink Moment each evening, when the setting sun turns the town pink.

Ojai Valley Lavender Festival... is the colorful culmination of the region's purply persona, and it will bloom, with fragrance and charm, on the final Saturday in June. It doesn't happen in a lavender field, but rather Libbey Park, where several vendors will set up shop to sell homemade soaps, treats, lavender lemonade, clothes laden with lavender-inspired imagery, and everything else to do with the excellent herb. Entry to the festival? It's totally free, and parking is complimentary, too. Over 100 vendors are expected, giving those who really adore this royal specimen oodles to admire and, quite possibly, acquire. The 2022 date for Ojai Valley's purple-est party? It's all flowering on Saturday, June 25.

