Ojai's Sweetest Stretch Has Officially Begun, Pixie People

What to Know Late winter is Pixie season around Ojai, thanks to the celebrated citrus fruit hitting its ripest peak

Pixie drinks, Pixie dishes, Pixie soap products, and other goodies will pop up around town

Growers like Friend's Ranch are shipping boxes of real Pixies to addresses near and far

FLOWERS ARE SPRING STARS, no doubt, from the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus of Carlsbad to the ice plants of the Monterey Peninsula to the lush lupine of Mount Diablo State Park. Cultivated or wild, we're wild about a bunch of bright blossoms, and driving some distance to behold blooms in profusion remains central to the springtime itineraries of many Californians. But there are other bright favorites that appear this time of year, goodies that don't "spring" to mind when we think of flowers but are still flower-adjacent. We're talking about all of the fabulous fruits that so temptingly reach their pretty peaks as winter gives way to spring, including Ojai's flavorful icon, the Pixie.

PIXIE PEOPLE, UNITE: Citrus fruits arrive in all shapes and sizes, but if you're holding a small, peelable orb in the palm of your hand, and you're in the vicinity of the charming Ventura County hamlet, chances are as strong that a tangerine is tart that you're in possession of a Pixie. The fruit grows well around the fecund region, and growers like Friend's Ranch regularly ship boxes brimming with the sweet superstars around the country. But Pixies also have shown a talent for popping up on regional menus, in a variety of drinks and dishes, so you may come across temptations like Ojai Pixie Tangerine Spritzer, a cocktail on the menu of the Spa Cafe at the Ojai Valley Inn. And at Revel Life Force Beverages? An early March social media post proclaimed "It's Pixie Time at Revel," oh yummy.

HAPPY PIXIE-ING, SPRING LOVERS: Wherever you roam in the art-strong town during this time of year, the tangerine is likely to get top billing, and with delicious reason: This Pixie is a powerful and sweet source of local pride.