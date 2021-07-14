On With the Snow: Mammoth Mountain Shares Opening Date

What to Know Nov. 13, 2021 is opening day of the 2021-2022 season

The Quad Pack+ is on sale (offering 4 "anytime" tickets plus other perks)

The celebrated ski spot has stayed open through July 4 some years, with a few Augusts in the mix; it all depends on the snowfall

TRAVELING FROM JULY TO NOVEMBER? It's a path that has a tendency to start hot (thanks to all of the sunshine) and end with cooler days (especially in the mountains, which may see snow). And while it may seem, at first glance, to be a lengthy journey, the weeks do fly, especially when there is something major, and majorly fun, to anticipate. And Mammoth Mountain just provided the "majorly fun" thing for its fans on Wednesday, July 14: The ski destination announced its 2021-2022 opening day. If you guessed the Sierra Nevada-based bastion of flakes 'n frost would welcome back skiers and riders around the second week of November, as is tradition, you're correct.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

NOV. 13, 2021... is when the lifts'll be lively again. And adding to the liveliness of being back on the mountain in your goggles and gear? The Quad Pack+ deal, which includes a quartet of tickets that can be used at any time you like (yep, there aren't any dates blocked-out on the calendar). This is a limited-time offer, so you should schuss in this direction, lickety-split, if you're interested. But if you can't wait for November and you need some Mammoth magic pronto? There's plenty of summertime high jinks afoot, with an Adventure Day Pass providing youngsters access to a rock wall, ropes course, and other warm-weather pursuits. And for the cyclists? Mammoth Bike Park is on the summer spin; find out details now.

MISSED SKIING... your favorite runs over the last several months? Here's some rad video from the spring of '21, with a super-cool cameo by Woolly the Mammoth...