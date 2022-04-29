‘Oogie Boogie Bash' to Again Haunt Disney California Adventure

THE MAIN THING... that devoted fans of "Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas" know, like they know every lyric to "This Is Halloween" and all of the quirky residents of Halloween Town? It's this: You might want to pause and think twice about summoning Oogie Boogie, the wickedly whimsical antagonist of the 1993 stop-motion classic. But fans of festive frights don't need to think twice about swanning through an ensorcelled event named in honor of the beloved "Nightmare" character, for such a party will be eerily awash in Halloween-y high jinks, ghoulish goodies, and spooky-but-sweet sights. And those fans should prepare to enter Oogie Boogie's spirited and light-hearted lair once again, when Disney California Adventure presents its multi-night Halloween-themed extravaganza later in 2022.

OOGIE BOOGIE BASH... has been the pop-up seasonal party for a few frightful years now, and the 2022 event will offer revelers a host of ghostly and glad-hearted goings-on throughout the Anaheim theme park. No official start date has been given, but the upcoming return of Oogie Boogie Bash was revealed on the official Disney Parks Blog on April 28, as part of its "Halfway to Halloween" roll-out. Eager to costume-up and attend Oogie Boogie's one-of-a-kind soirée? Look to September and October for the soon-to-be-posted dates, and plan on purchasing a separate ticket for the eveningtime spectacular, which will find characters in special costumes (including fresh looks for Mickey and Minnie), photo opportunities aplenty, mood music, and, of course, the all-important eeks, or, erm, eats. Eeky eats? Yes, that's what we mean.

HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN, which celebrates that moment when the 31st of October is six months away, is continuing at the Disney Parks Blog; check out all of the spine-tingling smiles now, from themed treats popping up around Downtown Disney District to the just-unveiled logo for the new "Haunted Mansion" movie.