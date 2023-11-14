Ooh and ahh as ‘America's Tallest Living Christmas Tree' begins its seasonal sparkle

What to Know The Lighting of America's Tallest Christmas Tree in Ferndale

Sunday, Dec. 3

Cookies, hot cocoa, and old-fashioned cheer play a part in the 89-year-old tradition

CALIFORNIA... could almost be dubbed "Caltreefornia," if a person was looking for a catchy nickname that captured the Golden State's marvelously shrubby character. After all, our state has its really huge trees — hey there, redwoods and sequoias — and really old trees — here's looking at you, ancient bristlecone pines — and salt-blown specimens that grace the beach — the cypress trees of Carmel come to mind. But some branch-covered celebrities stand alone, or at least get their own celebratory spotlight each year. Among these towering icons is "American's Tallest Living Christmas Tree," a sizable spruce that towers over the postcard-perfect town of Ferndale. Nope, it doesn't glimmer throughout the calendar, but on one special December evening the switch is flipped and things become mighty festive. If this is a sight you'd like witness — and you've heard how this Victorian village looks like to sprung wholly formed from a Christmas movie — you'll want to make your plans now.

SUNDAY, DEC. 3... is the date for the sparkly celebration, which will include complimentary hot chocolate, cookies, and small-town spirit. There's a Beans & Linguica Dinner happening, too, at the Ferndale Portuguese Hall Association that same evening. But if you'd like to stay over in Ferndale, you'll want to book soon; rooms can fill up for the festivity. Looking for more holiday fun around picturesque Humboldt County? There's plenty afoot, with the 35th Annual Trucker's Parade rolling through Eureka on Dec. 9 — the big rigs are gussied in glittery lights, yep — and a candlelight walk through the redwoods over the first weekend of the month (Redwood Parks Conservancy is behind the peaceful stroll).