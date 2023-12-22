Ooh and ahh over these Monterey Bay Aquarium lights (yes, they're jellies)

What to Know Find several complimentary wallpapers on the Monterey Bay Aquarium site

Lobed comb jellies and the dinner plate jelly boast sparkle to fit the season

A fangtooth also rocks its wallpaper (attn: deep-sea devotees)

TIRED OF TWINKLE? We most certainly are not, not in the least. Illumination of the most yuletide-y variety continues to add vivacity to our wintry worlds, even with Christmas on a fast and festive approach, and coming across another string of small bulbs has a way of instantly delivering cheer. But when we think of some of the colorful critters at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and how several of them create their own glamour and glitter, courtesy of bioluminescence, we begin to crave holiday lights that spring directly from nature. Jellies, of course, are some of the main joy-bringers here, and their ability to rock an incandescent appearance is almost otherworldly, prompting us to pause and remember that they, like us, are earthlings. If you're also craving some lights with an oceanic vibe, and you're ready to change out your phone's wallpaper, and your pad or laptop, too, the world-famous aquarium can help.

AN ASSORTMENT OF WALLPAPERS... is available on this page, and oodles of animals get a celebratory spotlight. That means lots of jellies with their shimmery-immery shine make the line-up, as does the ultra-deep-sea fangtooth. Mammals are part of the party — both elephant seals and harbor seals get their due, surely pleasing the pinniped people out there — while champions of sharks, turtles, birds, and sunfish will also find plenty to ponder. And if you simply are seeking some aquarium-adjacent scenics? There's a wallpaper devoted to the king tides, as well as a striking image that features a powerful wave. When it comes down to it, every animal found at the Cannery Roy aquarium, and its stunning setting, is full of light. Maybe not the biolum-y loveliness of a jelly, but harbor seals, cool cuttlefish, and the ocean itself are all gifts.