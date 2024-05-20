A helpful Explorer Pass makes gallivanting around this ‘Golden' county easier

What to Know The Placer County Explorer Pass is back for its second go-around

The digital pass helps road-trippers accumulate points while visiting the area's best-known attractions, landmarks, and businesses; a grand prize drawing this fall will treat someone to a 2024-2025 Ikon Pass, courtesy of Palisades Tahoe

Free; enjoy your 2024 Explorer Pass and accumulate points through Oct. 31; the grand prize drawing is Nov. 15

CALIFORNIA IS GOLDEN... throughout much of the year, though certain times may be soggier and certain places may be snowier and certain months may be May-Gray-ier. But summer goes truly shimmery in several parts of the state, with blue lakes, easy drives, and get-outside opportunities beckoning those travelers seeking to connect with some classic California destinations. Placer County is one of the goldest of the golden regions, and, for sure, this can be attributed, in large part, to its famous Gold Country character. But it truly stays golden throughout the warmer months, giving summer road-trippers plenty of enticing places to visit, soak up, and enjoy. To help Placer-loving people "collect" some of the main spots, there is the Placer County Explorer Pass, which is back for its second get-out-there go-around.

THE EXPLORER PASS, a free digital offering, gives gallivanters a chance to "accumulate points and win prizes" as they stop by well-known spots like the oh-so-photographed Foresthill Bridge and Auburn Central Square, a cinematic hub full of storied structures hailing from a different era. A few regional breweries and wineries are also part of the pass, too, as well as a few new gems like High Hand Nursery. "We are so excited to bring back Visit Placer's Explorer Pass to leverage some of the most well-known places in Placer County, from outdoor recreation to the Wine and Ale Trail, to encourage visitors to try different experiences around the county," Visit Placer’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Haswell said. "Last year's pass was such a success for both visitors and locals new to the area as it gives users the opportunity to see all that Placer County has to offer." The grand prize drawing this fall? It's definitely awesome: A 2024-2025 Ikon Pass will be awarded to the lucky winner.