Plan a Future Trip With a Cambria Getaway Deal

OH, DEAR CAMBRIA, do you know that we are thinking about you? And all of your peace-bringing, breathe-deeply, sand-between-the-toes charms? You're one of the away-iest locations in all of the Golden State, and the mere mention of your soft sunsets can unknot the shoulders and summon a smile, even on a stressful day. We continue to turn our daydreams in your direction, and ponder when we'll return. That's not happening now, during the statewide home-stay in the face of the coronavirus, but thoughts of waves, sunny summer days, and the friendly people in town keeps the spirits high. And to help us plan ahead, and have a little something on the down-the-road calendar, and to show support to the local hospitality industry, there is a daydream-worthy deal from Moonstone Hotel Properties.

AND THE DEAL? It's this: Buy a gift certificate now, for a Moonstone stay to come, and save. If you spend $100, you'll have $120 to spend. Buy a gift certificate for $200 and know you'll have $240 at your disposal. Spending $300? Yep, you can spend $360 on your hotel. As for the participating inns? Gaze upon the quaint Sea Otter Inn, "steps away from Moonstone Beach," Cambria Pines Lodge (yep, there's a restaurant in-house, and a bar with occasional live tunes, too), and the J. Patrick House, which has a quintessential bed-and-breakfast character. You'll need to purchase your gift certificate in increments of $100, and, for sure, they can be used on hotel packages and seasonal specials, too. Get all the info on your Cambria-riffic getaway to come by calling 1-800-966-6490.