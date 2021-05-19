Relax at an Outdoor Bar With a View of Disneyland

What to Know Parkestry Rooftop Bar at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort

Guests at the bar can spot various Disneyland Resort attractions in the distance

The hotel has 447 guest rooms (including 19 suites)

KEEPING AN EYE ON DISNEYLAND RESORT? Plenty of fans want to see what's happening at The Happiest Place on Earth. Whether that's peering through the gates before the the world's most celebrated theme park opens for the day, or asking friends to send photographs from Main Street U.S.A., or checking out the live feed from the HoJo Mattercam, people have a fanciful fascination with the fantasy-fun spot. Now there's another way to take in the parks, from a few blocks east, while enjoying a libation and the sunset. Parkestry Rooftop Bar at the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort is open, and while fireworks haven't yet returned to the park (something that will be viewable from the outdoor bar one day), you can spy some of the parks' more sizable attractions.

ARE YOU RIGHT OVER THE PARKS? You are not, but you are just off Katella Avenue, on Clementine Street, high up in a hotel that includes 447 guest rooms. Thinking of staying during your Orange County getaway but need a roomier spread for the fam? There are 19 suites, too, on the property. It should take around 10 to 15 minutes to walk to those fabled front gates of either Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure, where Avengers Campus will open on June 4. As for when the fireworks will return, a sparkly show that can be viewed from Parkestry Rooftop Bar? Keeping an eye on the Disney Parks sites is a solid idea. For more on the hotel, which isn't part of the Disneyland Resorts hotels but does have prime proximity to the parks, click.