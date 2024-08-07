Roaring Camp rolls into August with blacksmith demos and old-timey trains

What to Know Roaring Camp Railroads in Felton

The Blacksmith Hammer-In is Aug. 17-18

Moonlight Dinner Parties and Santa Cruz Starlight Evening Dinner Parties are taking place on select August dates

AUGUST ADVENTURING? It can take on so many fun forms, with road trips, theme park days, boardwalk afternoons, and beach time at the top of many lists. But combining a warm-weather experience with a bit of learning always feels right, especially if that can take place in August, the month where summertime meets the start of the school year. And Aug. 17 and 18 will put a time-honored centuries-old craft in the spotlight: blacksmithing. Roaring Camp Railroads in Felton, not far from Santa Cruz, is inviting talented artisans to come by for a weekend devoted to the blacksmith arts, giving visitors the way-cool chance to observe metal be transformed in person.

THE BLACKSMITH HAMMER-IN... breaks out the amazing anvil action on Aug. 17 and 18, giving guests the chance to "... (w)atch blacksmiths push the boundaries of hot metal." Both the Redwood Forest Steam Train and the Santa Cruz Beach Train are running that weekend, giving visitors the chance to admire the big trees and/or the big ocean. Can't make it to the Hammer-In? There are specialty outings coming up at Roaring Camp on select dates including the Santa Cruz Starlight Evening Dinner Party and the Moonlight Dinner Party, which are both ahead. Just check the schedule and important details before your choo-choo for Felton to spend a day, or evening, on the scenic trains of Roaring Camp.