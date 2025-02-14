Santa Barbara

Orchids — rare, dramatic, and gorgeous — will bewitch at a Santa Barbara bash

One of the planet's most prominent petal parties, a true orchid-tacular, marks 77 showy years in 2025.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • The 77th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show
  • March 7-9, 2025
  • Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara
  • $20 1-day early bird pass; other ticketing options, including 1-day pass with a VIP tour, are available

HONOR THE OUTSTANDING ORCHID: To say that an orchid casts its own glow is a flowery flight of fancy, but these otherworldly specimens always seem to occupy a special spotlight, even if no source of light is pointed in their direction. If you buy an orchid at the florist or store, you're going to give your new treasure a stand-out spot, lots of attention, maybe some unabashed coddling, and perhaps a few cooing words of encouragement, too.

IN SHORT, the orchid is something beyond the beyond, even in a world of whimsical blossoms, which may be one reason it has its own celebrated party in Santa Barbara each year. And that venerable celebration is just ahead: The 77th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show will bloom over the second weekend of Santa Barbara, giving orchid-loving newcomers and lifelong aficionados the chance to learn, shop, and chat with experts about soil, light, and everything orchid-related.

MARCH 7-9, 2025: Be at the Earl Warren Showgrounds over the second weekend of March for a bevy of workshops, talks, and opportunities to peruse and shop. The 2025 theme is "Exotic Gardens," so plan on taking "a journey through the vibrant beauty of orchids and their natural environments. Some of the offerings include mounting workshops and sessions spotlighting repotting techniques while separately ticketed events, like yoga and a special dinner, also will entice orchid enthusiasts. Debuting this year for the guests who want to maximize their time among the exquisite flowers? A VIP Tour Guide Experience, which includes a number of perks like Express Entry. For everything abloom at this one-of-a-kind orchid-stravaganza, follow the trail of petals to this site now.

This article tagged under:

Santa Barbara
