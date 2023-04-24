Savor the Golden Hour While Kayaking Near Redondo Beach

What to Know REI Golden Hour Kayak Tour, presented by the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach

May 20 at 6 p.m.; more dates will soon be posted

$125

THE SOFTEST SPLOOSH: Any ocean enthusiast might charmingly argue that one sploosh, specifically the lovely sound that a gentle swell makes as it crests then splooshes, is like any other sploosh. But everything seems to become a little softer, sweeter, and even more golden when the sunset is approaching. The thrilling call of the seabirds can feel more muted, the barks of the sea lions a bit huskier, and the sky? It is pink and yellow and blue and beautiful. It is, in fact, the ideal time to head out onto the Big Water for a little adventure, one that can be enjoyed with a knowledgeable guide at the ready. And such a trip awaits at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, which just unveiled the REI Golden Hour Kayak Tour.

MAY 20, 2023... is the date, but more opportunities will be rolled out in the weeks to come. The time? The oh-so-perfect hour of 6 o'clock, when it is still plenty bright out but the world is softer and splooshier. The 90-minute outing stays close to the coast while calling upon Santa Monica Bay, all to "... see some favorite iconic points of interest along the Southern California coast and enjoy expansive views of the Channel Islands and towering coastal cliff sides." Snapping a few ethereal photos? That will be possible, too. As far as brushing up on the "kayaking basics"? You'll have the opportunity to do so before stepping into your vessel. For age requirements, what to expect, and to book your spot, visit the Portofino Hotel & Marina site now.