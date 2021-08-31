Sawdust Art Festival Unveils Its ‘Winter Fantasy' Dates

What to Know Nov. 20-Dec. 19, 2021 (weekends)

Carolers, toasty sips, decorations, and other cheerful sights, in addition to dozens of booths brimming with one-of-a-kind finds

The summertime festival will wrap on Sept. 5, 2021

SUMMER IS BIDDING ITS FAREWELLS, and we're basking in the final days of sunshine, airy affairs, afternoons spent soaking up the outdoors, and the pleasure of a festival that takes place under the clouds and sky. So have we had a true moment to ponder all that's merry and bright as of yet, the sparkliest season, the December-style delights that will be here before we can say "Santa Claus" three times fast? We have not, not while summer splendor is to be savored. But soon our hearts will turn to the holidays, and one of Southern California's most beloved art-and-everything festivals will be bubbling with all sorts of cheery sounds, snacks, and the handmade gifts that are ideal for your most creative and quirky loved ones, as well as pretty much anyone you'd love to spoil with something especially special. It's the...

WINTER FANTASY... at the Sawdust in Laguna Beach, which is currently wrapping up its summertime run. That concludes on Sept. 5, 2021, but fans of the winding pathways, before-your-eyes glass-blowing demos, opportunities to speak with artists, indulgent eats, and the festival's always authentic aura won't have long to wait before the holiday version returns in late November. The Winter Fantasy isn't a daily to-do, keep in mind, but you will have a quintet of cool-weather weekends to enjoy its open-air'd charms. The first day? It's Nov. 20, and it re-boards Santa's sleigh on Dec. 19, done for another year. Caroling, Christmas-y touches, warm sips, puppets, a picturesque tree, and Kris Kringle sightings will complement the cool crafts, arts, and unique goods for sale at the booths.

READY FOR CHRISTMAS? Well, you don't have to fully be in the festive swing as September starts, but it is a-ok to anticipate the wonders of this pre-winter tradition. For more on this venerable and vibrant festival, fa-la-la in this direction now.