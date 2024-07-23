Savor a whiskey tasting aboard the World-Famous Skunk Train

What to Know The Skunk Train is located in Mendocino County

The scenic railroad is known for themed rides, including popular outings around the holidays

The Whiskey Train sets out from Willits July 27; Tamar Distillery/Mendocino Spirits will join the tasting event

A SPIRITED SYLVAN ADVENTURE: The World-Famous Skunk Train, or "Skunkie" if you prefer to be more familiar when addressing the legendary locomotive, is known for whisking adventuresome riders deep into the beautiful forest as it wends its scenic way from Willits or Fort Bragg. Call the celebrated Skunkster one of the best ways to connect with the seasons while in Mendocino County; you'll enjoy the outdoors while also savoring, quite frequently, a special seasonal theme. And while the holidays always inspire the Skunk Train team to create seasonally inspired trips on the choo-choo, there are, on occasion, popular pop-ups created just for grown-up guests. Raise a dram, for one of those special events is just ahead: It's the Whiskey Train.

WILLITS... is where your experience will begin, an outing that will involve a trip to the line's summit as well as beautiful Noyo River Canyon. Along the way, a whiskey expert will lead the tasting of four whiskeys from Tamar Distillery/Mendocino Spirits. And the tasting glasses? You got it: They're keepers, and they're customized, too. The price for the two-hour tasting is $124.14 and you'll want to book your spot soon. But perhaps you are eager to know more about special trains on the Skunkie, which can "track" its history back to the 1880s? Check out the calendar here, which includes information about the attraction's popular railbikes.