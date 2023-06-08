Snow amazing: The Eastern Sierra wildflower season is enjoying a strong start

What to Know June and July are often the perfect months to peep wildflowers around Mammoth Lakes

An intense winter means snow is still blanketing several Sierra destinations; check road conditions and closures before traveling around the area

Lupine, wild iris, balsamroot, and other higher-elevation specimens may be seen

THE WATERFALLS OF YOSEMITE VALLEY... are making headlines as June 2023 begins, and it is snow, er, no surprise why: The winter of 2022-2023 was one for the books, with prodigious amounts of frosty precipitation blanketing the peaks, valleys, and everywhere-elses of the Sierra Nevada. But the glorious gushers of the national park aren't the only superstars of this unusual spring; wildflowers are beginning to make their showy stand around Mono County, with a bevy of blossoms adding swathes of purple, yellow, and pink to the areas that had recently been covered by inches (or feet) of cold flakes. Of course, the flowery fact that Mammoth Lakes and several Eastern Sierra spots are blessed with big blooms come June and July isn't necessarily that strange, but the word from the region is that the beginning of the 2023 wildflower scene is especially robust.

Dakota Snider cr: Dakota Snider/Mammoth Lakes Tourism

A TRIO OF WILDFLOWER WALKS... are coming, with Inyo National Forest botanists at the knowledgable lead. A Rock Creek adventure is up on June 24, while Horseshoe Meadow is in focus on July 29. And lovely Lundy Canyon is the star on Aug. 19. Eager to trek and take all of this beauty in, breath by breath? You can find out more information, and RSVP, on the Inyo National Forest Facebook page. The tourism team at Mono County also has some sublime tips for wildflower fans who are ready to roam, including places to search for wild irises, lupine, and balsamroot.