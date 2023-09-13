Solvang landmarks shall rise, via colorful LEGO blocks, during ‘Danish Days'

What to Know Solvang Danish Days will feature a parade, æbleskiver breakfasts, and LEGO-building competition

Three accomplished LEGO builders will create whimsical odes to some Danish Day floats during the final two days of the Sept. 15-17 festival

Find the LEGO displays at Solvang Brewing Co., Solvang Home Connection, and Mortensen's Danish Bakery

THE DANISH-DELIGHTFUL TOWN OF SOLVANG... is synonymous with so many time-honored touchstones, from huge windmills to buttery cookies to colorful clogs. It has also become a major draw for those artists who know how to click block by block by block, creating LEGO-lovely wonders that pay homage to the village's best-known buildings. This makes perfect sense, after all, for LEGO hails from Denmark, meaning it is a good fit — it "clicks," if you will — with Solvang's Danish heritage. If you are a LEGO lover, and you've got a sweet spot for all things Solvang, including Solvang's celebrated sweets, you'll want to click into Danish Days, the destination's September-sweet celebration.

THE LEGO BUILDING COMPETITION... will take place over two days at three places around the easy-to-stroll town: Solvang Brewing Co., Solvang Home Connection, and Mortensen's Danish Bakery. Jesse Gros, Suzanne Hansen, and Ezra Bermudez will be constructing the eye-catching wonders, the artists' unique "... takes on downsized versions of Solvang Danish Days Parade floats." A judging competition will happen on Sept. 17 and the winner shall be revealed during the festival's closing ceremony. As for other activities, pursuits, and Solvangian sights to savor while the LEGO blocks come together? A Viking Beer & Wine Garden, a Kids' Korner, live music, Danish folk dancing, and the popular æbleskiver breakfasts are some of the other high points of the spirited weekend.