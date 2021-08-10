South Coast Winery Turns 20 With a Bevy of Grape Stomps

What to Know Temecula Valley

Grape stomps, which include wine flights and a case of wine, run from Sept. 10-26 (select dates and times)

Live music, wine dinners, and a luxe stay-over package are just ahead, too

THE LEAVES BENEATH OUR SHOES? It's one of the stunning sights of September, if you happen to be in a place that is known for its colorful foliage. But if you're in wine country when the ninth month arrives, and local vineyards begin lining up the wooden barrels and spigots, you can expect to see something rather different beneath people's feet. For the coming of autumn means that grape stomps will soon rev up at a number of winemakers, the sort of squishy celebrations that make for memorable photo opps and more than a couple of amusing anecdotes for those game enough to participate.

TEMECULA VALLEY... has seen a number of lively stomps over the years, specifically those grape-tastic goings-on that have been very much about inviting the public to give the traditional wine-making process, or at least an important part of it, a go. Typically, those grape stomps happen over the course of an afternoon, or even a weekend, but South Coast Winery has several planned for September 2021. For the famous winery is marking its 20th anniversary, and going all out on the festivities front. That means...

A LINE-UP OF GRAPE STOMPS, starting on Sept. 10. Your ticket includes a pair of wine flights (one for each person on your stomp team) and a case of wine (the chance to "Mix & Match" is permitted). Other details can be found here, but you'll want to decide who your trusted partner is on this quirky venture, for the $168 starting price covers you both. But even before your tootsies get to squishing tasty fruit, ponder this: South Coast Winery has other celebratory events ahead, like Rhythm on the Vine concerts, a trio of gourmet wine dinners (one a month, starting in October 2021), and the Luxury in the Vines Anniversary Package, which gives lovebirds a two-night stay and a host of perks. For everything festooning the winery's big 20th, raise a glass to this site now.