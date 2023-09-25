Splash: Sea Otter Awareness Week celebrates the crucial roles the ocean critters play

What to Know Sea Otter Awareness Week

Sept. 24-30, 2023

Several California aquariums and destinations honor the incredible animals with talks, events, and online tributes

EVEN IF YOU'RE NOT A NATURAL WAVER, the sort of person who likes to connect with distant people and animals through an enthusiastic hand gesture, there is a deep desire to wave at any sea otter you happen to spy out across an ocean's glimmering surface. Not that the otter is always looking at us when this feeling comes on — chances are they've got their eyes trained on things happening in the water or the tasty mussel they want to dig into — but still, their adorable furry faces and propensity for floating on their backs can prompt even the least romantic landlubber to wave hello, as if the admittedly cute critters might just wave back. But there is a way we can connect with these magnificent mammals and it doesn't involve waving at them from the beach: We can learn more about sea otters from Monterey Bay Aquarium during Sea Otter Awareness Week.

THE OCEAN-Y OBSERVANCE... returns each September, prompting otter aficionados to dive deeper into their remarkable realm. Several Golden State aquariums, including Monterey, offer special sea otter spotlights to help our learning during the educational week. Ready to burnish your knowledge of these incredible creatures? The aquarium recommends texting OTTER to 844-786-2927 "for a daily dose of sea-rious fun facts, otterly uplifting af-fur-mations, and content that's otter this world!" You can also check out the aquarium's world-famous Sea Otter Habitat, live, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. via the Sea Otter Cam. Defenders of Wildlife, Sea Otter Savvy, and the California Department of Parks and Recreation are behind the briny bash. You otter find out more now.